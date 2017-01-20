Blackhawks beat Bruins 1-0 on Marian Hossa's late goal

BOSTON — Marian Hossa scored with 1:26 left to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday night.

Scott Darling stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season.

Tuukka Rask made 21 saves for Boston, which has lost three straight games and four of its last five.

It was a rematch of the 2013 Stanley Cup finals, when Chicago scored twice in the final 76 seconds of the third period in Game 6 to overcome a one-goal deficit and claim the NHL title.

This time, the game was scoreless before the Blackhawks made their final charge. The puck made its way to Tanner Kero on Rask's left; he slid it across the crease for Hossa, who put it in the net.

NOTES: Darling made his first start since Jan. 6 in place of resting Corey Crawford. ... Bruins forward Matt Beleskey played for the first time since Dec. 3. He missed 23 games with a right knee injury.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.