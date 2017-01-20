Brett Findlay with a hat trick, Marlies beat Hartford to snap four-game slide

HARTFORD, United States — Brett Findlay had a hat trick and Kerby Rychel chipped in with four assists as the Toronto Marlies beat the Hartford Wolf Pack 7-4 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Andrew Nielsen had two goals and an assist while Andreas Johnsson and Trevor Moore added the others for the Marlies (16-19-3), who snapped a four-game skid.

Garret Sparks made 24 saves for the Maple Leafs' AHL club.

Cristoval Nieves led the Wolf Pack (14-22-4) with a pair of goals while Steven Fogarty and Matt Carey each scored once.

Brandon Halverson started in net for the New York Rangers' AHL affiliate but was pulled after allowing four goals in 15 shots in 21:41 of action. Mackenzie Skapski stopped 12-of-15 shots in relief.