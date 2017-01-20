Broken glass forces Avs, Ducks to take early intermission

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks' game against the Colorado Avalanche was delayed for 45 minutes Thursday night when a broken pane of glass behind a net proved difficult to fix.

The lengthy break in the scoreless game forced the teams to take their second intermission midway through the second period.

The officials said they will play the final 29 minutes and 48 seconds of regulation with only a quick break for a dry scrape of the ice.

The game was delayed when Colorado defenceman Eric Gelinas' shot put a large starburst crack in a pane of glass behind Anaheim's net.

While fans danced to music and grumbled in the stands, the Honda Center crew repeatedly tried and failed to fix the glass, at one point hauling out a replacement pane that apparently didn't fit.

The referees finally sent both teams to their dressing rooms and called the Zambonis onto the ice.

They initially announced the teams would play a 29:48 third period after the glass was finally fixed. They later amended their decision and stuck with the usual three 20-minute periods, albeit without the usual intermission.