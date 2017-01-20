East Timor suspended over fake eligibility for Brazilians

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — East Timor has been expelled from the 2023 Asian Cup after an investigation proved the national team selected as many as 12 Brazilian players during qualifying for the 2019 event, using fake documents to claim they were eligible through Timorese heritage.

The Asian Football Confederation on Friday said that East Timor will not be able to compete in the 2023 qualifiers, and would have to pay at $20,000 fine. The general secretary of East Timor's federation, Amandio de Araujo Sarmento, was also banned from football activities for three years and fined $9,000 fine, while another official, Gelasio De Silva Carvalho, was fined $3,000 for attempting to interfere with the investigation.

An AFC investigation showed the Brazilian players had been registered using falsified Timorese birth or baptismal certificates claiming to show one or both parents had been born in East Timor.