Eric Comrie makes 25 saves, Moose hand Rampage sixth straight loss

SAN ANTONIO — Eric Comrie made 25 saves as the Manitoba Moose blanked the San Antonio Rampage 2-0 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Jack Roslovic put his team on the board at 11:35 of the second period and Chase De Leo added another with less than two minutes to play in regulation for the Moose (16-18-5), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.

Jeremy Smith kicked out 37-of-39 shots for the Rampage (16-20-4), who have lost six in a row.