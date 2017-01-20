Gerrard to coach in Liverpool's youth academy

LIVERPOOL, England — Steven Gerrard is returning to Liverpool to take up a position in the team's youth academy, starting in February.

The Premier League club says Gerrard will have a "wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of the young players."

The 36-year-old Gerrard made 710 appearances for Liverpool and is one of the greatest players in the club's history.

After an 18-month spell in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the move marks a return to a club where Gerrard spent 17 years as a professional — having graduated from the academy.