Gobert 27 points, 25 rebounds in Jazz 112-107 OT win at Mavs

DALLAS — Rudy Gobert had career highs with 27 points and 25 rebounds, including one on his missed free throw in overtime that led to the tying 3-pointer by Joe Johnson, and the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-107 on Friday night.

Gobert had just missed both of his free throw attempts with 1:50 left, but the second one ricocheted right back to him. Johnson then hit a 3 to make it 107-all.

After a Dallas miss by Deron Williams and a foul in the aftermath, Joe Ingles put the Jazz ahead to stay with two free throws with 1:35 remaining.

Gobert finished with his 29th consecutive 10-rebound game.

Gordon Hayward had 26 points, including a big 3-pointer late in regulation. Johnson finished with 15 points.

Harrison Barnes had 19 points for Dallas, which had seven players score in double figures. Williams had 16 points and Seth Curry 15.

Williams had consecutive layups high off the glass in overtime, the last with 1:36 putting the Mavericks up 107-104.

Hayward's 3-pointer with 1:06 left in regulation had put the Jazz up 96-95, then Gobert had a rebound that led to his layup at the other end for a 98-95 lead with 36 seconds left.

That rebound by Gobert came after a missed 3-pointer by J.J. Barea, who aggravated a calf issue on the shot.

Curry, who had been on the bench for a long stretch, re-entered the game for Barea and made a wide-open tying 3-pointer from the left corner with 25 seconds left that tied it.

Dirk Nowitzki had a season-high 10 rebounds for Dallas, but was just 1-of-13 shooting for three points. A minute into the fourth quarter, the 13-time All-Star and MVP from 10 years ago twice grabbed his own misses before being blocked on a third try.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Gobert's rebounding streak is now 10 games longer than the previous Jazz record that had been shared by Paul Millsap (2008-09) and Truck Robinson (1977-78). Only four other NBA players have had a 30-game streak of 10-rebound games since 1997-98. ... The Jazz went to overtime for the first time this season.

Mavericks: After losing at Miami on Thursday, Dallas is 0-8 in the second game of back-to-backs. ... The Mavs scored on 10 consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter before Barnes had a turnover out of a timeout with 2:40 left. Barnes had scored seven consecutive points during that stretch. ... Andrew Bogut missed his fifth straight game since tweaking his hamstring last week after coming back from a right knee problem.

UP NEXT

Jazz: Back home against Indiana on Saturday night.