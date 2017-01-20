Injured Silfverberg skips trip with Ducks; Theodore recalled
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Forward Jakob Silfverberg will not travel on the Anaheim Ducks' upcoming two-game road trip while recovering from an upper-body injury.
The Ducks are leaving for Minnesota on Friday without Silfverberg, who was injured late in their 2-1 victory over Colorado on Thursday.
Anaheim also recalled right wing Corey Tropp
Silfverberg has 13 goals and 16 assists in a strong season with the Pacific Division-leading Ducks. The Swede is on pace to surpass his career highs in goals and assists.
Silfverberg has teamed up with All-Star
Theodore has one goal and six assists in 23 games with Anaheim this season.
