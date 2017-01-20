Kalinic rejects lucrative Chinese offer; stays at Fiorentina

FLORENCE, Italy — Fiorentina forward Nikola Kalinic has turned down an offer estimated at nearly 50 million euros (about $50 million) from Chinese club Tianjian Quanjian.

The Tuscan club says it is "delighted to learn of Nikola Kalinic's intention to remain at the club and reject a lucrative move to China."

Fiorentina's website quotes Kalinic as telling Croatian media, "Everyone was pushing me towards China but Fiorentina weren't and nor were their fans. I'm staying in Florence."

Managed by former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro, Tianjin reportedly offered Kalinic a salary of 48 million euros ($51 million) over four years, and a nearly 40 million euro ($42.5 million) transfer fee to Fiorentina.

The 29-year-old Kalinic joined Fiorentina from Ukrainian side Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in 2015 and has scored 25 goals in 65 appearances in all competitions for the Italian club.