Magic pull away for convincing win over Milwaukee

ORLANDO, Fla. — Elfrid Payton scored 20 points, Jeff Green added 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and the Orlando Magic snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 112-96 on Friday night.

The Magic, returning home from a 1-5 road trip, played with a small lineup for much of the night and it provided the offence they needed with two of their top scorers out. Orlando had six players in double figures, including starters Aaron Gordon (17), Serge Ibaka (13) and Nikola Vucevic (13).

Orlando shot 46 per cent from the field while limiting the Bucks to 41 per cent .

Jabari Parker led Milwaukee with 25 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Bucks dropped their fourth straight game.

The Magic pulled away late in the third quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 13-4 down the stretch to swing a five-point advantage into a commanding 88-74 lead at the end of the quarter. Green converted two free throws and knocked down a 3-pointer during that stretch in the final 3:50.

Sparked by their defence , the Magic led by as many as 11 points in the first half before holding on to a 59-55 lead. Payton led Orlando with 11 first-half points but it was the defence of Gordon throughout the first two quarters that was difference.

Gordon made it hard on Antetokounmpo most of the half. The recently named All-Star Game starter was just 3 for 8 from the field and had nine points in 19:55 in the first half. Parker, however, led the Bucks with 19 points, which included a 3-for-5 showing from the 3-point line.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee led by as many as 10 points early in the first quarter, but went scoreless in the final four minutes of the period to allow Orlando to turn its deficit into a 25-23 lead going into the second quarter. ... Michael Beasley had scored in double figures in five of the previous six games but had just two points.

Magic: Orlando is extremely thin at the shooting guard spot with starter Evan Fournier listed as day-to-day with a heel injury. Reserve guard Jodie Meeks is now out four to six weeks after a MRI on Thursday revealed he has sprained ligaments in his right thumb. C.J. Watson started shooting guard Friday night. ... Former star point guard Penny Hardaway was inducted into the Magic's Hall of Fame on Friday and honoured during the game.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Milwaukee completes a back-to-back with game at the Miami Heat on Saturday night.