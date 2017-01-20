Max Parrot leads Canadian sweep of World Cup snowboard podium
LAAX, Switzerland — Canada swept the podium at a World Cup snowboarding competition Friday.
Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., captured gold in the men's slopestyle event while Mark McMorris of Regina won silver and Tyler Nicholson of North Bay, Ont., took bronze.
Parrot won his first slopestyle title of the season with a score of 91.58.
McMorris, an Olympic bronze medallist, recorded 88.96 points while Nicholson had 85.51.
Seven Canadians made the 12-man final.