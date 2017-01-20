Osmond leads after short program at Canadian figure skating championships

OTTAWA — Kaetlyn Osmond set the standard in the women's singles short program at the Canadian figure skating championships Friday.

The 21-year-old from Marystown, N.L., landed three huge triple jumps en route to 81.01 points to take the lead into Saturday's free program.

Gabrielle Daleman of Newmarket, Ont., scored 75.04 for second, while last year's champion Alaine Chartrand of Brockville, Ont., was third.