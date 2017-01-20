Predators activate defenceman Subban off injured reserve
The Nashville Predators have activated
The Predators announced the move Friday afternoon.
Subban, 27, has missed 16 games with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 1. He has seven goals and 10 assists in the 29 games he's played with Nashville.
Subban says everything was good, so they all decided he was good to go.
