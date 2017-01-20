Predators activate defenceman Subban off injured reserve

The Nashville Predators have activated defenceman P.K. Subban off injured reserve, and he is expected to play Friday night in Edmonton.

The Predators announced the move Friday afternoon.

Subban, 27, has missed 16 games with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 1. He has seven goals and 10 assists in the 29 games he's played with Nashville.

The defenceman says the Predators, coaches, trainers and himself all came to a consensus Friday morning that he was ready to return. He tested himself a final time at Friday morning's skate.