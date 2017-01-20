Saskatchewan Roughriders sign defensive lineman Jefferson to extension
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed international defensive lineman Willie Jefferson to a contract extension Friday.
The six-foot-six, 245-pound Jefferson was scheduled to become a free agent next month.
Jefferson appeared in five games last season with Saskatchewan, registering eight tackles and three sacks.
Jefferson spent his first two CFL seasons with Edmonton, helping the Eskimos win a Grey Cup in 2015.
"It was important for us to sign Willie to an extension and keep him with the Riders going forward," head coach/GM Chris Jones said in a statement. "He's a young, athletic and explosive player that is a key piece of our defence and overall team foundation.
"He has the ability to change the course of a game on every snap as Riders fans witnessed over his short period with the team last year."
