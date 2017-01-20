St. Pete city council bans smokeless tobacco at Rays games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg city council has given final approval to an ordinance banning use of smokeless tobacco products at organized sporting events, including baseball games at Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The measure approved Thursday not only applies to players, coaches and managers, but anyone attending events at the sports venues around the city and is aimed at discouraging kids from using products such as chewing tobacco, snuff and dip.

Tropicana Field is among 13 major league stadiums that will be tobacco-free for the 2017 season, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. In addition, baseball's new labour contract bars smokeless tobacco use for any player with no current major league service.

The St. Petersburg ordinance covers a wide range of sports and applies to all organized events and competition, amateur or professional.