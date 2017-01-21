Column: Defence wins championships? Not necessarily in NFL
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — We've all heard the adage:
In the NFL, that doesn't necessarily apply.
Of course, it still helps — a lot, actually — to have a stout group on that side of the line.
But, as the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers have proven this season, a team can get to the cusp of the Super Bowl while ranking near the bottom of the league in the two most prominent defensive categories: points and total yards.
The Packers allowed an average of 24.2 points (21st out of 32 teams) and 363.9 yards (22nd) during the regular season. The Falcons were even worse, giving up 25.4 points (27th) and 371.2 yards (25th).
Yet, those teams will meet Sunday for the NFC championship .
"It's harder to play
Scoring points is certainly not a problem for the two NFC finalists.
The Falcons led the league in scoring (33.8) and ranked second in yards (415.8), while the Packers were fourth (27.0) and eighth (368.8) in those categories. There's no question that the quarterback is the most important player on the field, and these teams have two of the leading MVP candidates with Atlanta's Matt Ryan and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers.
Just when you're about to come to the conclusion that
New England and Pittsburgh also have two of the game's top quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger, which is probably the biggest reason they've gotten this far.
But the Patriots also have one of the league's stingiest
"
Indeed, even in a league where the rules are designed to give a huge edge to the
Over the last two decades, the only Super Bowl-winning
A year ago, Denver won the championship by relying almost solely on the game's best
Before that, Seattle reached back-to-back Super Bowls largely because of the Legion of Boom, giving up fewer points and yards than any team in the league both seasons.
At this point, the Patriots are most capable of winning a defensive-minded championship, having allowed a league-low 15.6 points during the season.
"Any time we can limit that to zero or 10 — 13 realistically — those are numbers that we want to do," said Patriots linebacker and defensive captain Dont'a Hightower. "The job of the
The Packers' defensive woes are somewhat understandable, given a rash of injuries in the secondary. They have given up more than 400 total yards in four of their last five games, but Rodgers is playing at such a high level that it hasn't mattered.
As for the Falcons, they knew the
Naturally, there were plenty of youthful mistakes and communication breakdowns early in the season. But Atlanta showed real improvement over the final month, and that carried over to the divisional round of the playoffs. The Falcons gave up a long touchdown drive on Seattle's first possession — and then kept the Seahawks out of the end zone until the closing minutes, when the 36-20 victory was comfortably in hand.
"Statistically, it might not say we're doing good," safety Ricardo Allen said. "But there's a lot of top-10
In the end, that's all that matters.
___
Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry@ap.org or at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/paul-newberry .
___
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Foxboro, Massachusetts contributed to this report.
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Tim Hortons billionaire co-founder Ron Joyce loses bid to have sex-assault suit tossed
-
-
Calgary police looking for three suspects in relation to violent robbery
-
Snow, ice pellets and freezing rain possible as Halifax under special weather statement