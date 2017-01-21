Dion Waiters scores 33 to help Heat beat Bucks 109-97

MIAMI — Dion Waiters tied a career high with 33 points and the last-place Miami Heat won a season-best third game in a row Saturday by beating the slumping Milwaukee Bucks, 109-97.

Bucks coach Jason Kidd shook up his lineup, but they lost their fifth game in a row and second in as many nights. Following a defeat Friday at Orlando, the Bucks held a long players-only meeting that became heated at times.

Waiters went 12 for 19, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range. Backcourt mate Goran Dragic added 25 points on only 13 shots. Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 15 rebounds while missing one shot.

The Heat shot 53 per cent , just shy of their season high. The win streak is their longest since last March.

All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee.

Following Friday's players-only meeting by the Bucks, forward Jabari Parker said he wasn't well received when he expressed his point of view. Parker was held out of the starting lineup Saturday for the first time this season for violating a team rule. Kidd declined to discuss the violation.

Parker had 16 points and seven rebounds in 32 minutes.

The Bucks led early, but Rodney McGruder and Dragic sank 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to put the Heat ahead 68-56 midway through the third quarter.

Waiters barely beat the 24-second clock with a 3-pointer that made it 103-91 with 2 1/2 minutes left. Dragic sank a 28-foot buzzer-beater with 1 1/2 minutes to go for a 106-94 lead.

Guard Tyler Johnson sat out with a sprained left shoulder he injured in the Heat's game Thursday. His status is day to day.

TIP-INS

Bucks: While Parker sat out the first quarter, Bucks rookie Thon Maker made his first career start, and guard Matthew Dellavedova started for the first time in 13 games. Maker had six points in 18 minutes, and Dellavedova had 15 points and seven assists.

Heat: Okaro White, who made his NBA debut Thursday after signing a 10-day deal, played 19 minutes but still hasn't scored.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Milwaukee plays at home Monday against Houston, which won 111-92 when the teams met Wednesday.