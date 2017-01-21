Dobbie reaches NLL milestone with 300th goal, Roughnecks top Mammoth 14-12
DENVER — Dane Dobbie scored his 300th career National Lacrosse League goal, then added his 301st three minutes later to help lead the Calgary Roughnecks to a 14-12 victory over the Colorado Mammoth on Friday.
Tyler Digby led the Roughnecks (2-1) with five goals and a helper, Curtis Dickson had three goals and four assists, Jeff Shattler scored twice and set up five and Tyson Bell rounded out the offence with two goals and an assist.
Dobbie also had two assists for a four-point night.
Jeremy Noble and Zack Greer had three goals and an assist apiece for the Mammoth (2-2). Joey Cupido scored twice, Callum Crawford had a goal and five helpers, Eli McLaughlin scored one and set up a pair, and Jordan Gilles and Zach Herreweyers also scored.
Frank Scigliano made 33 saves for the win.
Dillon Ward and Alex Buque combined on 31 saves. Buque stopped 25-of-33 shots while Ward turned away 6 of 12.
