Dufour-Lapointe, Kingsbury repeat as champions at Val Saint-Come World Cup

VAL-SAINT-COME, Que. — Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Mikael Kingsbury repeated as women's and men's champions in moguls skiing on Saturday at the freestyle World Cup event in Val Saint-Come, Que.

Montreal's Dufour-Lapointe won gold with 78.36 points as Canada swept the top four spots in the competition.

Andi Naude (78.10) of Penticton, B.C., was second, followed by Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (77.70) who took bronze.

Quebec City's Audrey Robichaud almost took third, finishing with 77.69 points.

Alex-Anne Gagnon (74.78) of Terrebonne, Que., was 10th, Maxime Dufour-Lapointe was 16th.

Kingsbury, from Deux-Montagnes, Que., put in another solid showing, winning gold with 86.44 points. France's Sacha Theocharis (82.20) took silver and Sweden's Walter Wallberg (82.19) was third.

Philippe Marquis (69.55) was sixth, Simon Pouliot-Cavanagh (79.61) placed ninth and Laurent Dumais (70.16) came in 25th. All three are from Quebec City.