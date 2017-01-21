Everton beats Palace 1-0 to keep Allardyce waiting for win

LONDON — Sam Allardyce is still waiting for his first Premier League win since replacing Alan Pardew as Crystal Palace manager last month, with his side mired in a relegation fight.

Everton beat Palace 1-0 Saturday as Seamus Coleman scored in the 87th minute at Selhurst Park to strengthen the Toffees' grip on seventh place with 36 points as it chases Europa League qualification.

Everton earned a third win in four — including a 4-0 demolition of Manchester City — as its season continues to gain momentum.

Relegation-threatened Palace is in the bottom three with 16 points.

The Everton goal that had long been coming left Palace unhappy since one of its players, Jeffrey Schlupp, was down and hoping for treatment.