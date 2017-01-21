Federer, Kerber look for quarterfinal spots at Aussie Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending champion Angelique Kerber and four-time winner Roger Federer attempt to book quarterfinal spots Sunday on Day 7 of the Australian Open.

Under sunny skies and an expected high temperature of 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova kicked things off at Rod Laver Arena with a fourth-round match against fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Following that match, Venus Williams was scheduled to play Mona Barthel. Top-seeded Andy Murray has the last match on the main court, playing Mischa Zverev.

Federer was set to take on Kei Nishikori in a night match, followed by Kerber's match against CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States.