Fischer scores in 1st game, Coyotes top Lightning 5-3

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Jonathan Drouin (27) skates with the puck against Arizona Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) and left wing Brendan Perlini, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nineteen-year-old Christian Fischer scored in his first NHL game and the Arizona Coyotes dominated for the first two periods to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Saturday night.

Radim Vrbata tied a career best with four points — a goal and three assists — for the Coyotes, who snapped a four-game losing streak and won for the third time in their last 16 games. Martin Hanzal and Tobias Rieder each had a goal and two assists for Arizona.

One of Hanzal's assists came on Michael Stone's power-play goal an instant after Arizona's 5-on-3 advantage ended.

Cedric Paquette, Vladislav Namestnikov and Ondrej Palat scored for the Lightning, losers of eight of their last 10.

Arizona goalie Mike Smith had 45 saves and is 5-0-2 in games when he saved 40 or more shots.

The Coyotes outshot the Lightning 48-23.

