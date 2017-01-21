Friday's Games
NHL
Chicago 1 Boston 0
Buffalo 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Pittsburgh 7 Carolina 1
Montreal 3 New Jersey 1
Nashville 3 Edmonton 2 (SO)
Vancouver 2 Florida 1
---
AHL
Cleveland 2 Rockford 0
Grand Rapids 3 Chicago 2
Binghamton 4 Syracuse 2
Lehigh Valley 5 WB-Scranton 3
Providence 4 Rochester 3
Bridgeport 5 Springfield 3
Toronto 7 Hartford 4
Texas 3 Iowa 2 (OT)
Manitoba 2 San Antonio 0
San Diego 5 San Jose 1
Stockton 6 Bakersfield 3
---
NBA
Charlotte 113 Toronto 78
Orlando 112 Milwaukee 96
Philadelphia 93 Portland 92
Atlanta 102 Chicago 93
Brooklyn 143 New Orleans 114
Golden State 125 Houston 108
Memphis 107 Sacramento 91
Utah 112 Dallas 107 (OT)
L.A. Lakers 108 Indiana 96
---
