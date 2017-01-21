Sports

Friday's Games

NHL

Chicago 1 Boston 0

Buffalo 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 7 Carolina 1

Montreal 3 New Jersey 1

Nashville 3 Edmonton 2 (SO)

Vancouver 2 Florida 1

---

AHL

Cleveland 2 Rockford 0

Grand Rapids 3 Chicago 2

Binghamton 4 Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 5 WB-Scranton 3

Providence 4 Rochester 3

Bridgeport 5 Springfield 3

Toronto 7 Hartford 4

Texas 3 Iowa 2 (OT)

Manitoba 2 San Antonio 0

San Diego 5 San Jose 1

Stockton 6 Bakersfield 3

---

NBA

Charlotte 113 Toronto 78

Orlando 112 Milwaukee 96

Philadelphia 93 Portland 92

Atlanta 102 Chicago 93

Brooklyn 143 New Orleans 114

Golden State 125 Houston 108

Memphis 107 Sacramento 91

Utah 112 Dallas 107 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 108 Indiana 96

---

