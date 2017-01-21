LA Kings get Schilling from Blackhawks for Latta in trade
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired
The clubs announced the minor league swap Saturday.
Schilling has seven goals and 10 assists in 40 games for the Blackhawks' AHL affiliate in Rockford. He has played six games for the Blackhawks over three seasons.
Latta has six points and 67 penalty minutes in 29 games this season for the Kings' AHL affiliate in Ontario. Los Angeles signed him as an unrestricted free agent in July.
