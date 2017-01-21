Michael Goldberg, who led the NBCA for 37 years, dies
NEW YORK — Michael Goldberg, who served as executive director of the National Basketball Coaches Association for nearly four decades and was revered by many within the game, has died.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Goldberg "was a beloved member of the NBA family and a dear friend."
The NBCA is dedicating this season to Goldberg. NBCA President Rick Carlisle of the Dallas Mavericks called Goldberg "a leader, pioneer and trusted friend."
