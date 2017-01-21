Michael Goldberg, who led the NBCA for 37 years, dies

NEW YORK — Michael Goldberg, who served as executive director of the National Basketball Coaches Association for nearly four decades and was revered by many within the game, has died.

His death was announced Saturday by the NBCA. It came within a week of two significant honours for Goldberg, with the NBCA announcing plans to begin issuing a coach of the year award in his name and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame revealing that he would be a recipient of the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award later this year.