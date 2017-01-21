Michael McCarron scores go-ahead goal, IceCaps hold on to beat Devils

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Michael McCarron scored the go-ahead goal at 14:51 of the third period as the St. John's IceCaps beat the visiting Albany Devils 4-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Jeremy Gregoire, Chris Terry and Max Friberg also scored for the IceCaps (19-16-5). Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves for the Montreal Canadiens' AHL affiliate.

Vojtech Mozik and Ryan Kujawinski found the back of the net for the Devils (23-15-2), New Jersey's AHL partner. Ken Appleby stopped 15-of-18 shots in a losing cause.