Ryan Benesch has nine points as Buffalo beats Vancouver for first win

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ryan Benesch had four goals and five assists and Mitch Jones added four goals and a helper as the Buffalo Bandits picked up their first win of the National Lacrosse League season, defeating the Vancouver Stealth 21-15 on Saturday.

Steve Priolo had three goals and three assists, Anthony Malcolm scored twice and set up three more while Mark Steenhuis had a pair of goals and two helpers for the Bandits (1-2). Adam Wil, Andrew Watt, Brad Self, Daryl Veltman, Alex Kedoh Hill and Craig England added singles to round out the offence.

Corey Small led the Stealth (2-2) with three goals and seven assists. Logan Schuss had four goals and two helpers, Rhys Duch scored twice and tacked on five assists, Jordan Durston had a hat trick while Garrett Billings scored once and set up four others. Peter McFetridge and Thomas Hoggarth each scored once.

Davide DiRuscio made 45 saves for the win. Tyler Richards and Tye Belanger combined to make 37 saves in defeat.