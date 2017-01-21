Ryan Ellis leads way, Predators snap Oilers' win streak at four

EDMONTON — Ryan Ellis scored in regulation and added the shootout winner as the Nashville Predators won their second game in a row, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Friday.

Viktor Arvidsson also scored in regulation for the Predators (22-17-7), who have won five of their last six games.

Matt Hendricks and Milan Lucic responded for the Oilers (25-15-8), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Nashville's Pekka Rinne stopped 30 shots for the win as Edmonton's Cam Talbot made 42 saves in a defeat.

Both goalies were sharp in the scoreless first period, with Talbot making 12 saves and Rinne stopping eight.

The Oilers came close to breaking the deadlock six minutes into the second period as a short-handed shot by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins trickled past Rinne, who wriggled his way back into position to stop the rebound opportunity.

Nashville finally got the game's first goal with 2:48 left in the second period as Arvidsson put his team's second rebound attempt up and over Talbot for his 11th goal of the season.

Edmonton then tied it up just 41 seconds later as a Hendricks wrist shot got through Rinne's legs and dribbled its way into the net.

Nashville went up 2-1 seven minutes into the third period as a long Ellis knuckler beat Talbot up high, after appearing to deflect off the glove of defender Brandon Davidson.

Edmonton knotted the game up again with 4:29 left as Leon Draisaitl sent it in front while on the power play and Lucic tipped it past Rinne to end a 12-game scoring drought and send the game to extra time.

The Oilers had a ton of chances in overtime, but Ryan Johansen came closest to ending it, hitting a post behind Talbot with 27 seconds left.

The Oilers are right back at it on Saturday in Calgary against the Flames, while the Predators wrap up a five-game road trip in Minnesota on Sunday.