Ryan Pulock's three-point effort leads Sound Tigers over Marlies 4-3

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bracken Kearns scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Ryan Pulock had a goal and two assists as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers beat the visiting Toronto Marlies 4-3 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Ben Holmstrom and Andrew Rowe also scored as the Sound Tigers (21-15-2) built up a 3-0 before Toronto came back to tie it. Jaroslav Halak stopped 30-of-33 shots for the New York Islanders' AHL affiliate.

Travis Dermott, Andreas Johnsson and Brett Findlay found the back of the net for the Marlies (16-20-3) and Kerby Rychel tacked on two assists.

Antoine Bibeau gave up four goals on 29 shots for the Maple Leafs' minor league team.