San Antonio Rampage beat Manitoba Moose 4-2, snap winless skid at six games

SAN ANTONIO — Jeremy Smith made 27 saves as the San Antonio Rampage snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the visiting Manitoba Moose on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Rocco Grimaldi, Chris Bigras, A.J. Greer and Felix Girard supplied the offence for the Rampage (17-20-4), the AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

Kevin Czuczman and Brendan Lemieux scored for the Moose (16-19-5) while Eric Comrie stopped 24-of-27 shots in defeat.