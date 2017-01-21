Scores and Schedule
Friday's Games
NHL
Chicago 1 Boston 0
Buffalo 3 Detroit 2 (OT)
Pittsburgh 7 Carolina 1
Montreal 3 New Jersey 1
Nashville 3 Edmonton 2 (SO)
Vancouver 2 Florida 1
---
AHL
Cleveland 2 Rockford 0
Grand Rapids 3 Chicago 2
Binghamton 4 Syracuse 2
Lehigh Valley 5 WB-Scranton 3
Providence 4 Rochester 3
Bridgeport 5 Springfield 3
Toronto 7 Hartford 4
Texas 3 Iowa 2 (OT)
Manitoba 2 San Antonio 0
San Diego 5 San Jose 1
Stockton 6 Bakersfield 3
---
NBA
Charlotte 113 Toronto 78
Orlando 112 Milwaukee 96
Philadelphia 93 Portland 92
Atlanta 102 Chicago 93
Brooklyn 143 New Orleans 114
Golden State 125 Houston 108
Memphis 107 Sacramento 91
Utah 112 Dallas 107 (OT)
L.A. Lakers 108 Indiana 96
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Albany at St. John's, 2:30 p.m.
Tucson at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.
---
NBA
Portland at Boston, 5 p.m.
Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.
Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at Chicago, 9 p.m.
---
