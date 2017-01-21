Sports

Scores and Schedule

Friday's Games

NHL

Chicago 1 Boston 0

Buffalo 3 Detroit 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 7 Carolina 1

Montreal 3 New Jersey 1

Nashville 3 Edmonton 2 (SO)

Vancouver 2 Florida 1

---

AHL

Cleveland 2 Rockford 0

Grand Rapids 3 Chicago 2

Binghamton 4 Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 5 WB-Scranton 3

Providence 4 Rochester 3

Bridgeport 5 Springfield 3

Toronto 7 Hartford 4

Texas 3 Iowa 2 (OT)

Manitoba 2 San Antonio 0

San Diego 5 San Jose 1

Stockton 6 Bakersfield 3

---

NBA

Charlotte 113 Toronto 78

Orlando 112 Milwaukee 96

Philadelphia 93 Portland 92

Atlanta 102 Chicago 93

Brooklyn 143 New Orleans 114

Golden State 125 Houston 108

Memphis 107 Sacramento 91

Utah 112 Dallas 107 (OT)

L.A. Lakers 108 Indiana 96

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Columbus, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Albany at St. John's, 2:30 p.m.

Tucson at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at WB-Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 10:30 p.m.

---

NBA

Portland at Boston, 5 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Cleveland, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago, 9 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

Most Popular