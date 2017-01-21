Zach Bogosian scores in overtime, Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2

MONTREAL — Zach Bogosian scored in overtime as the visiting Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams.

Sabres captain Brian Gionta and Cody Franson scored for Buffalo (19-18-9) in regulation time. Robin Lehner stopped 36-of-38 shots.

Artturi Lehkonen and Phillip Danault scored for Montreal (28-13-7) while Carey Price made 35 saves.

Bogosian scored with a slapshot 1:48 into overtime, his first goal of the season, just a few seconds after Lehner robbed Montreal's Alex Galchenyuk from the slot with his glove.

The Sabres improved to 3-4-1 on their second game in as many nights after beating Detroit 3-2 in overtime on Friday.

The Habs fell to a respectable 6-4-0 on the second game of a back-to-back. Montreal beat the Devils 3-1 on Friday in New Jersey.

Franson tied it up at 2-2 when his shot from the point through traffic sailed past Price with 8:07 remaining in the third period.

Price conceded three goals for the ninth time in his last 11 starts. The Habs netminder came into Saturday's contest with a 3.46 goals-against average in his last 10 games.

In the dying seconds of regulation time, Price made a pad save on Matt Moulson on the breakaway at 19:40. Then with six seconds remaining on the clock, Price robbed Rasmus Ristolainen with a windmill glove save to send it to overtime.

But Price couldn't muster a single save in overtime, as Montreal fell to 17-1-3 when leading after two periods.

After a scoreless first, Lehkonen put the Canadiens on the board at 3:54 of the second.

Like most of his 11 goals this season, Lehkonen scored from the slot by cashing in a rebound. The 21-year-old, playing in his first NHL season, scored top shelf after Paul Byron's shot bounced off Lehner's pads.

The Sabres weren't behind for long.

With the fans still cheering Lehkonen's goal, former Canadiens captain Gionta levelled the score less than a minute later. After a failed clearance by defenceman Nathan Beaulieu behind his own net, Gionta took a cross-crease pass from Evander Kane for the easy tap-in.

Montreal regained its one-goal lead at 8:50 of the second period when first-line centreman Danault deflected Jeff Petry's shot from the point past Lehner for his 10th goal of the season.

The Canadiens now have seven players with at least 10 goals this season.