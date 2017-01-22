AP Source: Braves reach agreement on 1-year deal with Suzuki

ATLANTA — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement will not become official until Suzuki passes a physical.

The 33-year-old Suzuki likely will share time with returning starter Tyler Flowers. Atlanta also has Anthony Recker, who was Flowers' backup last season.