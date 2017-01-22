Britain's Dave Ryding leads World Cup slalom after 1st run

KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Britain's Dave Ryding led the slalom of the classic Hahnenkamm races after several pre-race favourites struggled in the first run on Sunday.

Aiming to become the first British skier to win a World Cup race, Ryding timed 53.42 seconds on the Ganslern course to lead Stefano Gross of Italy by 0.29 seconds, and Felix Neureuther of Germany by 0.74.

Alexander Khoroshilov of Russia was 0.02 further back in fourth, while five-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria had 1.02 to make up in the second run.