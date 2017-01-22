Center Chavancy replaces injured Fofana in France squad

PARIS — France called up uncapped centre Henry Chavancy on Sunday to replace the injured Wesley Fofana in its Six Nations squad.

Fofana, who has 44 test caps for France and scored 14 tries, was ruled out of the tournament after rupturing his Achilles tendon on Saturday.

He sustained the injury on his own late in the first half while playing for club side Clermont in a Champions Cup match against English team Exeter.

Chavancy, who plays for Paris-based side Racing 92, is one of five uncapped players selected by coach Guy Noves for the tournament.

France, which finished second-to-last in the 2016 Six Nations, opens with a difficult match away to defending champion and Grand Slam winner England on Feb. 4.