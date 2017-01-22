Forsberg scores 2 in 3rd period, Predators beat Wild 4-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Filip Forsberg scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third, and the Nashville Predators rallied from two goals down to beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 Sunday night.

Forsberg took a pretty feed from Ryan Ellis and one-timed it from the left circle past Darcy Kuemper with 6:36 left to put Nashville up 3-2.

It was Kuemper's first-career loss in five starts against the Predators, who have won six of seven and wrapped up a five-game road trip with four wins.

Ryan Johansen added an empty netter for Nashville, and James Neal also had a goal. Pekka Rinne stopped 21 shots for Nashville.

Mikael Granlund and Jason Pominville scored for the Wild. Kuemper, starting in place of regular starter Devan Dubnyk, had 28 saves as Minnesota fell into a first-place tie with Chicago atop the Western Conference.

Forsberg tied it at 2:20 of the third on a backhander past Kuemper's stick side.

Minnesota started fast, pulling ahead 2-0 just 7:31 into the game. Granlund scored his 11th just over two minutes in. Pominville added his seventh five minutes later.

But seven games in 10 days appeared to catch up with the Wild in the second as Nashville outshot Minnesota 10-4 in the period and controlled the puck effectively.

Neal pulled the Predators to 2-1 with his team-leading 16th goal of the season 2:25 into the period.

NOTES: Wild captain Mikko Koivu was ruled out with an illness. ... Kuemper was called for tripping in the second period, the second penalty of his five-year NHL career. His previous penalty came Feb. 26 of last season. Pominville served the penalty. ... Neal scored his second goal in three games. ... The game marked third consecutive weekend the Wild has played on both Saturday and Sunday, and the seventh of 14 back-to-back sets this season. The Wild are 4-2-1 the second game of back-to-backs this season.

UP NEXT

Predators: Begin a two-game homestand against Buffalo on Tuesday night.