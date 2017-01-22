Garret Sparks makes 32 saves, Marlies down Thunderbirds 2-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Garret Sparks made 32 saves as the Toronto Marlies slipped past the host Springfield Thunderbirds 2-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Marc-Andre Cliche and Byron Froese scored in the second period for the Marlies (17-20-3), the Maple Leafs' AHL club.

Kyle Rau was the only Thunderbirds (15-17-8) skater to beat Sparks, putting one past him late in the first period.

Rau also caught Brendan Leipsic with a hit in the third period that sent Toronto's leading scorer to the dressing room. There was no penalty on the play and Leipsic didn't return.

Springfield has dropped five in a row.

Mike McKenna stopped 25-of-27 shots for the Florida Panthers' minor-league affiliate.