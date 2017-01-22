Giroux scores 3:20 into OT to lift Flyers past Islanders
NEW YORK — Claude Giroux scored at 3:20 of overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night to end New York's three-game winning streak.
Giroux's 11th goal of the season came on pass from
Wayne Simmonds scored late in the second period to pull the Flyers within one and Ivan Provorov tied it early in the third. Steve Mason finished with 36 saves.
Nick Leddy and Alan Quine scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss stopped 44 shots.
Before Giroux's winner, Greiss denied Provorov on a point-blank attempt. Mason matched that save, denying John Tavares on a breakaway after Jason Chimera fed him the puck.