Giroux scores 3:20 into OT to lift Flyers past Islanders

NEW YORK — Claude Giroux scored at 3:20 of overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied to beat the Islanders 3-2 Sunday night to end New York's three-game winning streak.

Giroux's 11th goal of the season came on pass from defenceman Shayne Gostibehere from behind the net, giving the Flyers a much-needed win after trailing 2-0. Philadelphia 2as 3-9-3 in its previous 15 since a 10-game winning streak.

Wayne Simmonds scored late in the second period to pull the Flyers within one and Ivan Provorov tied it early in the third. Steve Mason finished with 36 saves.

Nick Leddy and Alan Quine scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss stopped 44 shots.