Ice issue halts Penguins-Bruins game in first period

PITTSBURGH — An issue with the ice forced the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins to halt play with 6:26 remaining in the first period.

Maintenance crews initially came out during a stoppage for repairs on the ice along the boards near the Penguins' bench. The crews completed work and left the ice, only to return for additional work.

Players then left the ice and returned to their respective dressing rooms as the first intermission started early.