India win toss and field first in 3rd ODI

KOLKATA, India — India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field Sunday in the third and final one-day international against England at Eden Gardens.

India has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in this three-match contest. They won the first ODI in Pune by three wickets and the second ODI in Cuttack by 15 runs.

The host's made one change with batsman Ajinkya Rahane replacing Shikar Dhawan.

England made two changes to their side. Alex Hales has flown home owing to a fractured right hand, which he sustained during fielding in the second ODI. Sam Billings will open the innings in his place.

Joe Root has also been withdrawn due to a niggle, with Jonny Bairstow coming in. Jos Buttler will continue to keep wickets.

The pitch for this third ODI bears a tinge of green, but should have ample bounce. Dew is expected late in the game, assisting the run-chase.

___

India:: Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Viract Kohli (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra-Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardick Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.