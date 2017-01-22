Jay Chapman scores in debut for Canada, helps team to 4-2 win over Bermuda

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Jay Chapman's debut goal in the final 15 minutes spared Canada's men's national team some embarrassment as they earned a 4-2 victory over Bermuda in a wild international friendly on Sunday.

Jonathan Osorio, Tosaint Ricketts, and Anthony Jackson-Hamel also scored for Canada. Osorio and Jackson-Hamel's goals were their first international goal and Ricketts' was his 15th.

Bermuda's goals came from Oliver Harvey and Lejaun Simmons.

Bermuda took a shock lead in the 12th minute when some slack Canadian marking on a corner kick allowed Bermuda to make a second cross in with Harvey scoring from close range.

Canada woke up and got the equalizer when Ben Fisk crossed in from the left side. The cross found Jackson-Hamel, whose initial shot was saved but the rebound went right to Osorio who tapped in from close range.

Two minutes later, Canada got in front when Osorio found Ricketts running to the right side. The Toronto FC forward had the time to control and get a low, hard shot across the ball and over the line thanks to a rebound off the post.

Canada made five changes at half time and Sean Melvin, who came on as goalkeeper at halftime was fed an innocent pass by defender Adam Straith in the 53rd minute. It should have been an easy control for him but it looked to roll under his boot and just over the line.

Simmons chased in the play and was credited with the goal as he crashed into Melvin but the ball looked like it was already over the line.