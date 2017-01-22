Joe Blandisi scores in overtime as Albany Devils top St. John's IceCaps 2-1

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Joe Blandisi scored in overtime to lead the Albany Devils past the St. John's IceCaps 2-1 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Jacob MacDonald opened scoring for Albany (24-16-2) in the first period, while Ken Appleby made 21 saves for the win.

Charles Hudon replied for St. John's (20-16-6), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, in the final minute of the first. Yann Danis stopped 30 shots in net for the IceCaps.