Jordy Nelson, other Green Bay WRs active against Falcons

ATLANTA — Jordy Nelson and Green Bay's other wide receivers whose status had been in doubt are active for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Nelson missed last week's playoff win over Dallas while recovering from broken ribs. He returned to practice at midweek, but said he was far from fully recovered.

Packers receivers Davante Adams (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) also are in uniform after missing practice time with injuries.

Green Bay signed rookie receiver Max McCaffrey from the practice squad this week, adding insurance for the position. McCaffrey is inactive.

Packers safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck, concussion) also are active.

Green Bay's inactive list includes backup running back James Starks, cornerback Herb Waters, fullback Joe Kerridge, offensive tackle Kyle Murphy and defensive tackle Christian Ringo.

As expected, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is playing after missing most of the week's practices with a sprained left toe. He returned on Friday and had no limitations.

Among the backups inactive for Atlanta are receiver Nick Williams, running back Terron Ward, safety Dashon Goldson and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer.

