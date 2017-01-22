Mark Matthews has 11 points to lead Saskatchewan to 16-8 win over Rochester

SASKATOON — Mark Matthews had four goals and 11 points and Ben McIntosh had three goals and three assists as the Saskatchewan Rush downed the visiting Rochester Knighthawks 16-8 on Saturday for their first win of the National Lacrosse League season.

Robert Church also scored three times and added two assists, Ryan Keenan had a goal and four helpers, Curtis Knight scored once and set up three more while Jeff Cornwall, Chris Corbeil, Ryan Dilks and Matthew Dinsdale added the others for the Rush (1-2). Saskatchewan went 6 for 8 on the power play while also holding Rochester to just two goals in the first half.

Dan Lomas led the Knighthawks (1-2) with a hat trick. Joe Resetarits and Josh Currier both had a goal and three helpers while Graeme Hossack, Dylan Evans and Quinn Powless added single goals to round out the attack.