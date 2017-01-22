OHL Roundup: Kris Bennett scores hat trick as Spirit get past Battalion

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Kris Bennett scored a hat trick to lead the Saginaw Spirit past the North Bay Battalion 6-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Max Grondin, Hayden Hodgson and Cole Coskey rounded out the attack for Saginaw (17-20-8). Evan Cormier made 28 saves for the win in net.

Brett McKenzie, Zach Poirier and Max Kislinger supplied the offence for the Battalion (18-24-3). Brent Moran turned away 21-of-26 shots.

The Spirit were 1 for 5 on the power play while North Bay scored once on seven chances.

---

RANGERS 5 67's 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Darby Llewellyn scored the winner late in the second period and Luke Opilka made 29 saves to lift the Rangers over Ottawa.

Nick McHugh, on a penalty shot, Cole Carter, Greg Meireles and Connor Bunnaman also chipped in for Kitchener (26-15-4).

Zack Dorval, Kody Clark and Travis Barron had goals for the 67's (18-23-5), who got 25 saves from Leo Lazarev.

---

KNIGHTS 11 ICEDOGS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Owen MacDonald had two goals and two assists while Mitchell Vande Sompel scored once and tacked on three helpers as the Knights routed Niagara.

Adrian Carbonara and JJ Piccinich had two goals and an assist each with Sam Miletic also striking twice for London (30-7-7). Evan Bouchard and Robert Homas also chipped in and Tyler Parsons stopped 21 shots in 50:58. Tyler Johnson came on in the third period and made two saves.

Ondrej Machala and Kirill Maksimov scored for the IceDogs (16-23-7). Colton Incze kicked out 28-of-39 in 49:48 before giving way to Stephen Dhillon, who stopped all seven shots he faced.

---

STORM 4 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Isaac Ratcliffe scored the winner late in the third period and Liam Herbst made 37 saves as Guelph doubled up the Spitfires.

Nolan Makkonen and James McEwan gave the Storm (17-25-4) a two-goal lead and Garrett McFadden added an empty netter.

Connor Corcoran and Aaron Luchuk had goals for Windsor (29-9-7), which got 22 saves from Mario Culina.

---

GENERALS 5 STEELHEADS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Jeremy Broduer stopped 38 shots and Sean Allen scored the winner in the second period as the Generals downed Mississauga.

Eric Henderson, Medric Mercier, Kenny Huether and Robbie Burt supplied the rest of the offence for Oshawa (25-14-5).

Stefan LeBlanc and Jacob Cascagnette found the back of the net for the Steelheads (17-17-10). Matthew Mancina turned aside 21-of-26 shots in 47:58 before giving way to Jacob Ingham, who finished the game.