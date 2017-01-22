QMJHL Roundup: MacDougall has two goals, assist as Screaming Eagles rout Wildcats

MONCTON, N.B. — Ross MacDougall scored twice and added an assist as the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles routed the Moncton Wildcats 7-1 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Phelix Martineau, Logan O'Neil, Olivier Bourret, Peyton Hoyt and Vasily Glotov supplied the rest of the offence for Cape Breton (27-17-4). Massimo Carozza tacked on three helpers and Kyle Jessiman made 18 saves.

Julien Tessier had the lone goal for the Wildcats (13-30-2), who have lost 12 in a row. Dominik Tmej turned away 28-of-34 shots in 41:03 before giving way to Matthew Waite, who made eight saves.

The Screaming Eagles were 1 for 4 on the power play and Moncton was scoreless on four chances.

---

PHOENIX 4 ARMADA 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Hugo Roy struck twice, including once on the power play, and Evan Fitzpatrick stopped 34 shots as Sherbrooke edged the Armada.

Thomas Gregoire scored the winner at 16:57 of the third, shortly after Roy tied the game at 3-3 for the Phoenix (20-24-3). Felix Robert had the other.

Alexander Katerinakis, Connor Bramwell and Alexandre Alain found the back of the net for Blainville-Boisbriand (28-13-6). Francis Leclerc kicked out 21-of-25 shots.

---

CATARACTES 3 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY — Brandon Gignac scored the winner in the third period as Shawnigan toppled the Remparts.

Nicholas Welsh and Cameron Askew, into an empty net, also chipped in during the third period for the Cataractes (30-12-3). Zachary Bouthillier made 18 saves.

Christian Huntley opened the scoring for Quebec (23-20-4) and Evgeny Kiselev turned away 31-of-33 shots.

---

HUSKIES 2 OCEANIC 1 (OT)

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Martins Dzierkals scored his second goal of the game at 1:55 of overtime as Rouyn-Noranda edged the Oceanic.

Olivier Tremblay stopped 31 shots for the win in net for the Huskies (29-11-6), who are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Dylan Montcalm had a third-period power-play goal for Rimouski (19-24-4), which got 23 saves from Charles-Olivier Levesque.

---

ISLANDERS 5 VOLTIGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — William Bower had a pair of goals, including the winner and an empty netter, as Charlottetown got past the Voltigeurs for its fifth straight win.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph, on the power play, Pascal Aquin and Francois Beauchemin also scored for the Islanders (29-14-2). Matthew Welsh made 27 saves.

Nathan Hudgin and Mathieu Sevigny, on the power play, had goals for Drummondivlle (21-20-5). Olivier Rodrigue turned aside 30-of-34 shots.

---

TITAN 4 DRAKKAR 1

BATHURST, N.B. — Cole Rafuse scored the first of three third-period goals and Reilly Pickard made 35 saves to lift the Titan past Baie-Comeau.

Christophe Boivin and Antoine Morand also chipped in while Jordan Maher added an empty netter for Acadie-Bathurst (24-18-4).

Noah Corson opened the scoring for the Drakkar (16-23-6) and Antoine Samuel stopped 40 shots.