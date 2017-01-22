Rookie sensation Patrik Laine cleared for full-contact practice with Jets

WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine took another step toward returning to action on Sunday.

Laine participated in his first full-contact practice with the Winnipeg Jets since being diagnosed with a concussion on Jan. 7. He had resumed skating with the team on Wednesday but Sunday's practice was his first without the yellow no-contact jersey.

"We got a good workout on the ice," said Laine after the practice. "It was nice to get that yellow jersey off and get ready to play."

Laine sustained the concussion he was hit by Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe during a game in Buffalo. The 18-year-old Finn has 21 goals and 16 assists in 42 games with the Jets before the injury.

He did not expect to play in Monday's game against the Anaheim Ducks but head coach Paul Maurice said he might be ready for Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, depending on how Laine felt on Monday.

"We're waiting for the next day to make sure he's OK," said Maurice. "If he comes into the rink tomorrow and feels real strong, then we'll start thinking about the next night (against the Sharks)."