Scores and Schedule
Saturday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 5 St. Louis 3
Buffalo 3 Montreal 2 (OT)
Ottawa 3 Toronto 2 (SO)
Edmonton 7 Calgary 3
Columbus 3 Carolina 2
New Jersey 4 Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 Los Angeles 2
Washington 4 Dallas 3 (OT)
Arizona 5 Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 5 Anaheim 3
San Jose 3 Colorado 2
---
AHL
Charlotte 3 Tucson 1
St. John's 4 Albany 2
Bridgeport 4 Toronto 3
Grand Rapids 5 Cleveland 0
Rochester 3 Hartford 1
Utica 4 Syracuse 0
Binghamton 3 Springfield 2 (OT)
Providence 9 Lehigh Valley 1
WB-Scranton 5 Hershey 1
Milwaukee 1 Chicago 0
Iowa 3 Texas 2
San Antonio 4 Manitoba 2
Ontario 7 San Jose 2
Bakersfield 6 Stockton 3
---
NBA
Portland 127 Boston 123 (OT)
Detroit 113 Washington 112
Atlanta 110 Philadelphia 93
Charlotte 112 Brooklyn 105
Miami 109 Milwaukee 97
Phoenix 107 New York 105
Houston 119 Memphis 95
San Antonio 118 Cleveland 115 (OT)
Denver 123 L.A. Clippers 98
Utah 109 Indiana 100
Chicago 102 Sacramento 99
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NFL Playoffs
NFC Championship
Green Bay at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
AFC Championship
Pittsburgh at New England, 6:40 p.m.
---
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
---
AHL
Tucson at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Albany at St. John's, 2:30 p.m.
Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 5:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
---
NBA
Golden State at Orlando, 12 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
---