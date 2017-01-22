Sports

Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 5 St. Louis 3

Buffalo 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

Ottawa 3 Toronto 2 (SO)

Edmonton 7 Calgary 3

Columbus 3 Carolina 2

New Jersey 4 Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 Los Angeles 2

Washington 4 Dallas 3 (OT)

Arizona 5 Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 5 Anaheim 3

San Jose 3 Colorado 2

---

AHL

Charlotte 3 Tucson 1

St. John's 4 Albany 2

Bridgeport 4 Toronto 3

Grand Rapids 5 Cleveland 0

Rochester 3 Hartford 1

Utica 4 Syracuse 0

Binghamton 3 Springfield 2 (OT)

Providence 9 Lehigh Valley 1

WB-Scranton 5 Hershey 1

Milwaukee 1 Chicago 0

Iowa 3 Texas 2

San Antonio 4 Manitoba 2

Ontario 7 San Jose 2

Bakersfield 6 Stockton 3

---

NBA

Portland 127 Boston 123 (OT)

Detroit 113 Washington 112

Atlanta 110 Philadelphia 93

Charlotte 112 Brooklyn 105

Miami 109 Milwaukee 97

Phoenix 107 New York 105

Houston 119 Memphis 95

San Antonio 118 Cleveland 115 (OT)

Denver 123 L.A. Clippers 98

Utah 109 Indiana 100 

Chicago 102 Sacramento 99

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL Playoffs

NFC Championship

Green Bay at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

AFC Championship

Pittsburgh at New England, 6:40 p.m.

---

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

---

AHL

Tucson at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Albany at St. John's, 2:30 p.m.

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

---

NBA

Golden State at Orlando, 12 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

---

