Sunday's Games
NFL Playoffs
NFC Championship
Atlanta 44 Green Bay 21
AFC Championship
New England 36 Pittsburgh 17
---
NHL
Chicago 4 Vancouver 2
Columbus 7 Ottawa 6 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 1 Detroit 0 (OT)
Pittsburgh 5 Boston 1
Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)
Nashville 4 Minnesota 2
---
AHL
Toronto 2 Springfield 1
Albany 2 St. John's 1 (OT)
Charlotte 2 Tucson 1 (OT)
Bridgeport 3 Rochester 1
Chicago 5 Milwaukee 1
San Antonio 3 Rockford 2 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 5 Hershey 1
Hartford 5 Providence 2
Ontario 3 San Diego 2 (SO)
---
NBA
Phoenix 115 Toronto 103
Golden State 118 Orlando 98
Dallas 122 L.A. Lakers 73
Minnesota 111 Denver 108
