Sports

Sunday's Games

Sunday's Games

NFL Playoffs

NFC Championship

Atlanta 44 Green Bay 21

AFC Championship

New England 36 Pittsburgh 17

---

NHL

Chicago 4 Vancouver 2

Columbus 7 Ottawa 6 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 1 Detroit 0 (OT)

Pittsburgh 5 Boston 1

Philadelphia 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)

Nashville 4 Minnesota 2

---

AHL

Toronto 2 Springfield 1

Albany 2 St. John's 1 (OT)

Charlotte 2 Tucson 1 (OT)

Bridgeport 3 Rochester 1

Chicago 5 Milwaukee 1

San Antonio 3 Rockford 2 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 5 Hershey 1

Hartford 5 Providence 2

Ontario 3 San Diego 2 (SO)

---

NBA

Phoenix 115 Toronto 103

Golden State 118 Orlando 98

Dallas 122 L.A. Lakers 73

Minnesota 111 Denver 108

---

Editors' Picks

Most Popular