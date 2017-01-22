Toews' late goal leads Blackhawks past Canucks

CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:18 remaining and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Sunday night for their third straight victory.

Toews, who also had three assists, connected from the left circle after Richard Panik's shot from right wing went wide and caromed off the back boards. Toews fired before Canucks goalie Ryan Miller could move across the crease.

Panik had a goal and an assist and Patrick Kane also scored for the Blackhawks, who have won seven of their last nine. Marian Hossa added an empty-netter with 24 seconds left for his 18th goal and 400th point with Chicago.

Corey Crawford made 26 saves to earn his 200th win.

Troy Stecher and Bo Horvat scored 46 second apart early in the third period to tie it for Vancouver.

Miller stopped 31 shots as the Canucks lost in regulation for just the second time in their last 13.

Panik and Kane scored 3:03 apart late in the first to stake the Blackhawks to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Chicago dominated the frame, outshooting Vancouver 18-9.

Set up by Campbell, Panik ripped a one-timer from the slot That clinked off the crossbar and past Miller for his 11th with 5:33 left in the first.

Kane got his 15th with 2:30 to go after Vancouver's Luca Sbisa lost the puck in the right corner. Kane's shot from the circle hit the stick blade of the Canucks' Henrik Sedin and deflected over Miller's shoulder.

Crawford had to be sharp at times, including stopping Daniel Sedin on a breakaway 7:41 in.

The Blackhawks' goalie was tested several times in the scoreless second to keep Vancouver off the board He stopped Brandon Sutter from the edge of the crease midway through the period during a Canucks power play and Sven Baertschi on a point-blank rebound attempt during another Vancouver man-advantage with 2:30 left in the frame.

After Chicago defenceman Michal Kempny was called for holding, Stecher broke through on the Canucks' third power play at 5:03 of the third. Stecher's high shot from the slot flipped past Crawford's glove with Daniel Sedin screening in front.

Horvat tied it 2-all 46 seconds later to cap a nifty set a of moves.

He beat Kempny in the left circle and plowed to the net. Crawford stopped Horvat's first shot, but he followed through and buried the rebound.

NOTES: The crowd of 21,689 was the Blackhawks' 400th straight sellout. ... The Blackhawks honoured former star C Jeremy Roenick before the game in a "One More Shift" ceremony. Roenick, dressed in his gear and No. 27 jersey, skated on to the ice to a standing ovation. He then waved his stick, kissed the ice and stood at the blue line with Blackhawks starters during the national anthems. ... Panik's goal was just his second in 14 games. ... Vancouver D Jordan Subban, recalled from Utica of the AHL on Thursday, didn't dress for the second straight game. The 21-year-old is the younger brother of Nashville star P.K. Subban.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At Colorado on Wednesday night in the second game of a three-game trip